Agents with General Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrest Houma man after undercover chat operation

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a man from Houma on March 6, 2025.

56-year-old Richard Charles Tujague, of Ann Carol Street in Houma, was arrested for violating:

1. LA R.S. 14:81 Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile; 1 count

2. LA R.S. 14:81.3 Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor; 1 count

This was all part of an undercover chat operation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, where Tujague was actually chatting with an undercover agent online.

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with General Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Covington Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tujague was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from St. Tammany Parish. He will be transported back to St. Tammany Parish at a later date for booking on these charges.

Tujague resides in Houma but was working in Lafayette at the time of this arrest. His bond information is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.