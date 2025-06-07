Anonymous tip leads to drug charges for Cut Off couple

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off couple has been charged as result of a narcotics investigation stemming from an anonymous tip. Trent Sanamo, 47, of Cut Off faces multiple drug charges. His wife, Chasity Sanamo, 44, of Cut Off has also been charged.

The investigation began after narcotics agents received a tip from Bayou Region Crime Stoppers in November 2024. As a result of the investigation, agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Trent Sanamo for meth distribution and a search warrant for his residence.

On June 2, 2025, agents located the Sanamos traveling in the Cut Off area and conducted a traffic stop. Trent Sanamo was arrested on the active warrant. In his possession, agents found methamphetamine, clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia. His wife was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trent Sanamo was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrant for distribution of methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $57,000. Meanwhile, Chasity Sanamo was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is continuing.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.