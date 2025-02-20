Bayou Blue man charged with sex crimes involving four victims

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Bayou Blue man for sex crimes involving four juveniles. Herman Dupre, 60, faces several charges including first degree rape.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services recently notified LPSO juvenile detectives about a possible sexual assault that had occurred a few years ago involving a child. Through investigation, they discovered Dupre to be the suspect and identified four juvenile victims. The incidents occurred over the span of a few years, with children ranging in age from approximately 7 to 16 years old. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.

Dupre was arrested last week in Terrebonne Parish. He was later transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on warrants for charges including first degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery, and simple battery. Bail is set at $525,000.

The investigation into Dupre is continuing. Any other victims are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Rodney Morrison of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4359.