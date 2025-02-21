Beloved community member’s killer sentenced to 40 year maximum

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that Duane Ryan Jr., who was found guilty as charged of Manslaughter by a Lafourche parish jury in November 2024, was sentenced to 40 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections by the Honorable Rebecca Robichaux.

Chief of Violent Crimes Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Alissa Leboeuf, had this to say about the sentencing:

“A 40-year sentence is the strongest accountability the law allows for manslaughter, and it’s appropriate for the devastating loss caused by the defendant’s actions. This was not a tragic accident – it was a deliberate act of violence that took an innocent man’s life. While no sentence can undo that harm, this ensures the defendant faces the full consequences of his choices.”

The case stemmed from a violent incident outside a casino in Matthews, captured on surveillance footage. Ryan was seen striking the victim, 59-year-old Chris Chaisson Sr. of Matthews, in the head while the victim’s hands were in his pockets.

Moments earlier, Ryan and a female were captured on camera arguing inside a vehicle in what appeared to be a heated exchange, involving tugging back and forth on a bag. Ryan eventually exited the vehicle and stood in the driver’s side doorway, continuing the argument. Meanwhile, the victim exited the casino and paused in front of the vehicle, which was situated along the path to his own parked car.

Video evidence submitted during the trial shows the victim standing with both hands in his pockets, positioned on the opposite side from the defendant, and appearing to retreat moments before being violently struck in the head by the defendant.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Ryan did a countdown before assaulting the victim, who laid motionless in the parking lot for thirteen minutes before being discovered.

George continued, “It sends chills down your spine to watch a man who was being a decent human being, a man who was leaving to go home to his wife because they planned to go camping, a man who was starting to slow down with his business to spend more time with his grandkids, lose his life simply because he didn’t ‘obey’ the defendant and ignore the disturbance.”

Ryan is set to begin his sentence with the Louisiana Department of Corrections immediately.