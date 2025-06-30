BREAKING: Houma Police identify suspect in Amarillo Drive party shooting; arrest warrant issued for 19-Year-Old Tyaarian Queen

The Houma Police Department would now like to provide an update to the ongoing investigation of the shooting at 103 Amarillo.

After an extensive investigation the Houma Police Department would like to announce the identity of the suspect as Tyaarian Queen 19 years old of Thibodaux La. A warrant for Queen’s arrest has been obtained for 4 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Discharge with a preset bond of 1.1 million.

As this is still an active investigation we will not be able to release further details of the motive at this time. We would like to thank the public for their patience and insure everyone that the investigators have been working tirelessly to bring closure for this tragic incident.

The investigation indicates this was a publicly advertised party and were charging admission at door to enter the property. The investigation also indicates there were numerous attendees at the party from the surrounding area. It is also evident that this party quickly grew in size and there were persons under the age of 21 at the party with alcohol being consumed however there has been no evidence provided to show the homeowners were providing the alcohol.

It is the responsibility of the property owner to maintain control and provide for a safe environment on private property at all times. The homeowners identified as Joseph White and Sadie Verret were each charged with one count of Letting a Disorderly Place.

At the present time the victims are still reported to be in stable condition. Further details will be released at a later time.

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM THE HOUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

On June 28th, 2025 shortly before 11:00 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Amarillo Drive.

As officers arrived on scene two victims were located with gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the lower leg and transported to an area hospital. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital and found to be shot in the abdomen and in the leg. At this time both victims are currently being treated for their injuries and as of the last report both victims were in stable condition.

In addition to the two primary victims, reports indicate there were two other victims that sustained non-life-threatening injuries, received medical attention for the injuries and were released from the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. The suspect and motive have not yet been determined and further details will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.