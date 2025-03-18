Chauvin man arrested after attempting to flee deputies on dirt bike

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man in connection with a traffic incident, which led to the driver fleeing Authorities. Jeremy Lee Theriot Sr, 41, was arrested on numerous charges for his involvement in the incident.

On Sunday, March 16th, shortly before 9:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were patrolling in the Chauvin community, when they saw a dirt bike driving illegally on the roadway. Deputies attempted to stop the driver, who sped by at a high rate of speed, trying to evade capture. Deputies quickly learned the identity of the driver, Jeremy Theriot Sr, from community members. Theriot was linked to an address on Pine Street, and learned that Theriot fled into a wooded area behind the residence.

As Deputies approached the wooded area, they quickly located Theriot hiding, who attempted the flee further into the woods on foot. Deputies gave chase and apprehended Theriot after a short chase. At the time of the apprehension, Theriot was found to be in possession of a THC Vape pen.

Jeremy Lee Theriot Sr. was subsequently arrested for charges of Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Possession of CDS I, Operating an ATV on a roadway, as well as three additional arrest warrants in unrelated cases. Theriot was booked into the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $7,800.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Criminal Patrol Division, as well as the assistance provided by members of the community. Sheriff Soignet said, “I believe our personnel did an incredible job in dealing with this problem. I am grateful for the community involvement our agency received during the incident, which was vital in the apprehension of this offender. Today, Terrebonne Parish is a safer place because of the courage of our residents, and swift actions of our brave Law Enforcement community.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY