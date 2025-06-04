Child molestation charges filed against former Terrebonne Sheriff’s employee

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a former Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office employee for child molestation. Chad White, 38, of Houma was arrested on Tuesday in Lafourche Parish following his arrest last week in Terrebonne Parish.

Last week, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators learned White had been showing nude images of a woman to other individuals. He was terminated as an employee of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested for nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. White was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and released the following day after posting $50,000 bail.

As part of the investigation, detectives also learned of a possible molestation that had occurred in Lafourche Parish. TPSO detectives alerted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, which took over that portion of the investigation. LPSO detectives learned White allegedly molested a young child under the age of 13 more than a decade ago. Following an investigation, they obtained a warrant for White’s arrest.

On Tuesday, June 3, detectives made contact with White and arrested him. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux with one count of molestation of a juvenile. Bail is set at $250,000.