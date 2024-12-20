Copper thief arrested after midnight chase

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray man on multiple charges, stemming from a complaint that was initially investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Anthony Joseph Hickman Jr, 46, was arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with the incident.

On December 19, 2024, shortly before midnight, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a report of burglary in progress, in the 3800 block of West Main Street in Gray, La. As Deputies responded to the area, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that the business was recently the victim of theft of copper wire from the business, which led to the installation of video surveillance equipment. An employee who was monitoring the equipment observed a perpetrator on the property at the time of the call. As Deputies arrived, the business was surrounded, which led to indicators that the suspect was still at the business. A short time later, Authorities observed a subject fleeing the area on foot, which resulted in the TPSO K-9 Division completing the apprehension of the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

Deputies were able to identify the male suspect as Anthony Joseph Hickman Jr, 46, of Gray, who was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries associated with his apprehension. After receiving medical treatment, Hickman was released and later questioned by Investigators, where he admitted to committing multiple thefts from the business.

Anthony Joseph Hickman Jr was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary (3 counts) and Resisting an Officer. Hickman is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on $37,200.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the multiple Divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, which directly affected the apprehension of Hickman, and overall resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “All of the Divisions involved did a fantastic job in the apprehension of this offender. This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when Divisions work together for a common cause. We do a great job at that, and I couldn’t be prouder of our agency.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.