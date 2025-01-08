Drug Bust on LA 182: Houma man arrested with meth, marijuana, and cash in late-night incident

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an incident investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Roman Douglas Williams, 28, was arrested for a series of narcotics-related offenses, in connection with the investigation.

On January 4th, shortly before 8:30pm, members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were conducting patrols in the 1300 block of La Hwy 182, when a male subject called for the Agents for assistance. As Agents made contact, the male, identified as Roman Williams, accused the female present of stealing his cellular device. As Agents began the investigation, they noticed numerous indicators of illegal drug activity, which led to a search of a vehicle.

Further investigation led to Agents discovering illegal narcotics within the vehicle, along with items of drug paraphernalia. As Agents attempted to place Williams under arrest, he became resistant with Authorities as he attempted to discard an illegal narcotic from his person, but was quickly placed taken into custody. A search of Williams’ person revealed Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and cash on his person.

Agents later transported Williams to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was booked on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS (Marijuana), Transactions derived from drug proceeds, Resisting an Officer, Obstruction of Justice (Evidence Tampering), and Failure to Appear in an unrelated case. Williams remains jailed on a $104,500 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Narcotics Division in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making our community a safer place.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY