Eleven-year-old student faces charges for bringing replica pistol to elementary school”

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced an 11-year-old boy has been charged after school resource officers discovered he had brought a replica BB pistol to C.M. Washington Elementary School.

School resource officers opened an investigation on Thursday, December 12 after another student reported the boy had brought a firearm to school. It was determined that he did not have a firearm in his possession, but he admitted bringing a replica pistol to school at some point in November 2024. The replica BB pistol was turned over to deputies and found to be a replica of a Glock 17 handgun. The student was charged with violating Louisiana R.S. 14:95.2 which prohibits carrying a dangerous weapon onto school property. He was then released to the custody of a relative.

“I am once again reminding parents that these types of guns are extremely dangerous,” said Sheriff Webre. “Aside from the obvious injuries they can cause outright, these pistols are nearly indistinguishable from a firearm, especially in the split-second in which someone would be faced with one. We urge everyone to refrain from using these in public settings and to modify the pistol so that it does not look like an actual firearm.”

Superintendent Martin said, “The Lafourche Parish School District is committed to the safety of all of our students and staff. The presence of any weapon of any kind on school grounds will not be tolerated. There will be severe consequences from the school district and law enforcement for anyone who brings any type of weapon onto our campuses.”

“The student who came forward and reported this incident is to be commended,” Martin added. “Please remind your students that they should immediately report anything suspicious to an adult on campus.”