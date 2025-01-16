Extensive narcotics investigation leads to arrest, seizure of drugs, paraphernalia, and automatic firearm

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of a large amount of marijuana, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a fully automatic firearm.

Raheem Green (25, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (Felony), Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful (Felony) & Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony).

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Thibodaux Police Department’s Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of Sanders Street. The search warrant was a result of a lengthy narcotics investigation and a traffic stop that occurred prior to the search warrant, where Raheem Green was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

With Mr. Green in custody, a search warrant was then conducted on his residence. The search of the residence resulted in the recovery of over 2 Pounds of suspected Marijuana, 35 Gross Grams of Fentanyl, 2 pressed Fentanyl Pills, 2 Digital Scales, Packing Materials and a Fully Automatic Glock 9mm with a 30 round Magazine with additional ammunition.

Mr. Green was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he awaits a bond to be set.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to commend the divisions on this arrest. Anytime automatic weapons and a dangerous substance such as fentanyl can be removed from the street is a successful day, especially when we are finding large amounts as such. Fentanyl has become the most common over dose drug across the nation.