FaceTime video of juvenile leads to arrest of Houma and Opelousas residents

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office reports, “On January 25, 2025 the Detectives with the Juvenile Division received a report of improper behavior with a juvenile. The sexual abusive acts were committed against a juvenile under the age of 17, were recorded and viewed via FaceTime on a cellular device.” Sheriff Guidroz continues, “The alleged suspects are in a relationship and apparently shared the recorded incident with each other. They also offered the victim money to conceal the acts. This investigation, through the professional and caring actions of our Juvenile Detectives, uncovered one of the greatest scourges on our society. This was made possible by a loving, caring relative recognizing something wrong and bringing this incident to light.”

Anyone with additional information on this, or any other crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

ARRESTED:
Terrance Keith Jackson
18 years old
128 Talisman Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
CHARGES:
Pornography Involving Juveniles
Failure to Report the Commission of Certain Felonies
ARRESTED:
Dan’Tarrell Marianne Jenkins
17 years old
301 McKinley Street
Houma, LA 70364
CHARGES:
2 cts. – Pornography Involving Juveniles
2 cts. – Aggravated Crime Against Nature
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Submitted
Submitted

