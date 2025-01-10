Fatal overdose leads to second-degree murder charge

On December 18 ,2024 the Houma Police Department responded to an overdose in the 200 block of Marshal Drive.

Life saving attempts were made but all attempts were not successful, and it resulted in the death of Beau Haydel a 43-year-old male victim.

After an extensive investigation by the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division a suspect was identified as Jeffrey P. Hebert 41 years old of 228 Tiger Tail Rd and he was directly linked and contributed to the death of the victim. As the investigation continued a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Hebert for one count of Second Degree Murder and was taken into custody without incident. Subsequently a search warrant was conducted at Hebert’s home and small amount of Heroin was located within the bedroom of Jeffrey Hebert.

Jeffrey Hebert has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for the charges of Second-Degree Murder and Possession of Heroin.