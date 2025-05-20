Five subjects cited for Commercial Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five subjects in five separate cases for alleged commercial fishing violations on May 13 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited the following:

Michael Coates, 37, of Folsom, for failing to possess a commercial gear license while operating butterfly nets.

Michael Kent, 53, of Florida, for operating butterfly nets without a commercial fishing license and without a commercial gear license.

Michael Folse, 68, of Houma, for not possessing a commercial vessel license.

Todd Fanguy, 57, of Chauvin, for operating butterfly nets without a commercial gear license.

John Cambre, 80, of Houma, for failing to tag unattended butterfly nets.

Agents were on patrol near the Houma Navigations Canal and Bayou Terrebonne conducting compliance inspections with subjects engaged in commercial shrimping utilizing butterfly nets. Agents seized 75 pounds of shrimp and returned them to the water.

Failing to have a commercial fishing license, commercial vessel license and commercial gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Leaving an untagged butterfly net unattended carries a $500 to $750 fine and 15 to 30 days in jail.

Agents participating in these cases are Senior Agent Cody Salpietra and Senior Agent Troy Autin.