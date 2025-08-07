Former Golden Meadow Police Chief arrested for deleting 12 years of department records, faces felony charges

Agents with Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation recently arrested the former Chief of Police for the Town of Golden Meadow for Injuring Public Records, Malfeasance in Office, and Computer Tampering.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) received a request for assistance from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations of official misconduct.

Sheriff’s officials reported that Troy Dufrene, former Chief of Police, Town of Golden Meadow, had tampered with records maintained within a case management system owned by the Sheriff’s Office and shared with the Golden Meadow Police Department. It was also reported that Dufrene, who had lost the recent police chief election, took these actions after the election and just prior to vacating the office.

During this investigation, LBI agents discovered that Dufrene had intentionally deleted over 12 years’ worth of records maintained within the internal case management system. These records included traffic citations, fuel expenditures, arrest reports, payroll information, and other important data. Agents also learned that Dufrene’s actions caused significant disruption to the police department’s operations as officials have struggled to retrieve the deleted records. The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office has been working with an outside vendor to help retrieve the data.

As a result of evidence discovered during this investigation, LBI agents secured an arrest warrant for Dufrene through the 17th Judicial District Court.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Dufrene, of Griffin Lane in Golden Meadow, surrendered to authorities at the Lafourche Parish Jail and was booked on felony charges of:

1 Count of LRS 14:132, Injuring Public Records

1 Count of LRS 14:134, Malfeasance in Office

1 Count of LRS 14:73.7, Computer Tampering

His bond has reportedly been set at $15,000.

The investigation is ongoing.