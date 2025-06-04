Four Cited for Commercial Fishing and Alligator Hunting Violations in Terrebonne Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent cited three subjects for alleged commercial fishing violations and another subject for an alleged alligator hunting violation in four separate cases on May 21 in Terrebonne Parish.

Senior Agent Troy Autin cited the following on May 21:

Darrell J. Luke, 60, of Dulac, for possessing over the limit of immature female blue crabs on Bayou Dulac. One crate of crabs was seized and returned to the water.

Jose Ortiz, 40, of Chauvin, for oyster harvester log book violations and failing to have written permission to harvest oysters from leased waters on Bayou Little Caillou. One sack of oysters was seized and returned to the water.

Robert Conklin, 52, of Chauvin, for failing to have his commercial vessel license in possession on Bayou Sale.

Kenny Billiot, 44, of Houma, for possessing an alligator during a closed season in Ashland. The alligator was seized.

Possessing over the limit of immature female blue crabs, failing to have written permission to harvest oysters from leased waters and possessing an alligator during a closed season brings $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Violating oyster harvester log book regulations carries up to a $25 fine. Failing to have a commercial vessel license in possession brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Billiot will also face civil restitution totaling $376 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.