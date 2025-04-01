Four commercial crab fishermen cited for violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four subjects for alleged commercial fishing violations on March 26 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Luis Martinez, 39, of Chauvin, and Darrell Luke, 60, of Dulac, for possessing over the limit of immature female crabs. Agents also cited Tyler Melancon, 23, of Bourg, for failing to possess commercial fishing licenses while engaged in commercial fishing activity. Agents also cited Tyler Luke, 42, of Chauvin, for possessing over the limit of immature female crabs and failing to possess commercial fishing licenses while engaged in commercial fishing activity.

Agents were on patrol in the Bayou Chauvin Area when they observed the subjects actively crabbing in four separate vessels. Agents found Martinez in possession of four crates of crabs of which over five percent of the crabs were immature female crabs. Agents seized the crabs and returned them to the water.

Agents also found Darrel Luke in possession of one crate of crabs of which over five percent of the crabs were immature female crabs. Agents seized the crabs and returned them to the water. Agents made contact with Melancon and learned he did not possess the required commercial fishing licenses while actively commercially crabbing.

Agents found Tyler Luke in possession of three crates of crabs of which over five percent of the crabs were immature female crabs. Agents seized the crabs and returned them to the water.

Legally licensed commercial crab fisherman may have an incidental take of immature female crabs in an amount not to exceed five percent. Commercial fishermen are required to have all relevant commercial licenses in their possession when engaged in commercial activity.

Possessing over the limit of juvenile female crabs brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to possess commercial fishing licenses while engaged in commercial fishing activity carries up to a $500 fine.

Agents involved in these cases are Senior Agent Troy Autin and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.