Four subjects arrested in Grand Isle for indecent behavior with juveniles

Grand Isle Police Chief Christopher Hernandez announced that four subjects have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation led by Grand Isle Police Officers on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, for indecent behavior with juveniles and prostitution with persons under seventeen.

Suspect Byron Crouch, age 27, of St. Rose, La. Charged with:

-LRS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Suspect Chad Perkins, age 36, of Grand Isle, La. Charged with:

-LRS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with Juveniles-LRS 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight from Officers

-LRS 14:108.2 Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Suspect Cody Kowalske, age 26, of Grand Isle, La. Charged with:

-LRS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

-LRS 40:966 Possession of Marijuana

Suspect Ray Arabie, age 75, of Grand Isle, La.

Charged with:

-LRS 14:82.1 Prostitution; Persons under Seventeen

Chief Hernandez would like to inform the public that this behavior is not tolerated, and the Grand Isle Police Department is dedicated to keeping our children and town safe. This investigation is still ongoing, and further charges may be pending.