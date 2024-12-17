Fraud and felonies: Houma woman arrested in major identity theft and tax scam

On December 16,2024 Detectives with the Houma Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Tammy Feet Davis, age 51, of Houma on multiple felony charges. Houma Police Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation coordinated with the Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding multiple complaints of Ms. Davis committing fraud by submitting fraudulent tax returns to the federal and state government using the victim’s identity and personal information.

The culmination of the ongoing investigation resulted in the following criminal charges for Ms. Tammy Feet Davis:

-2 counts- Government Benefits fraud

-1 count- Identity Theft

-3 counts -Felony Theft

-1 count- Computer Fraud

-1 count – Bank Fraud

-1count- Forgery (Felony)

– 1 count of Failure to Appear in reference to felony theft

Ms. Tammy Feet Davis is currently housed at the Terrebonne Parish Jail on $370,000 bond. Investigators encourage any citizens who may have been victimized by Ms. Tammy Feet Davis to contact law enforcement.