Golden Meadow man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Michelle Lafont announced the arrest of Joshua Dismukes, 49, of Golden Meadow, for sexual abuse of a minor.

Last week, juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Dismukes after a woman came forward with allegations of sexual abuse. The abuse began more than 20 years prior when she was a child and had continued over many years into her adulthood.

The most recent incident occurred in July 2025 when Dismukes reportedly touched the victim inappropriately and without consent. Detectives conducted interviews, reviewed evidence, including text messages, and executed a search warrant at the residence as part of the investigation. On August 11, 2025, detectives obtained a warrant for Dismukes’ arrest.

Dismukes was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on one count of sexual battery (forcible fondling) for the July 2025 incident. Bail was set at $100,000.

This investigation is continuing into the allegations of sexual abuse of the victim as a minor. Additional charges are possible.