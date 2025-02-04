Gray man arrested after attempting to flee deputies on bicycle

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray man in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Albert Paul Porche, 46, was identified and arrested for multiple felony and resisting arrest related charges, stemming from the investigation.

On February 3, Deputies were patrolling the area of St. Charles Street and La 24 Main Street, when they observed a male subject operating a bicycle, commit a traffic related violation. As Authorities attempted to stop the male subject, he continued to operate the bicycle completely disregarding the request to stop. A short time later, the male subject jumped from the bicycle and fled the area on foot to evade capture. As Deputies pursued the male, he was observed throwing what was believed to be illegal contraband, during the chase. After a brief foot pursuit, the male suspect was apprehended after a physical struggle with Authorities.

Deputies identified the male suspect as Albert Paul Porche, 46, and quickly learned of several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Additionally, Authorities continued their investigation which led to the discovery of Porche possessing amounts of Methamphetamines, Marijuana, as well as Drug Paraphernalia.

Albert Paul Porche was arrested on charges of Possession of a CDS in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of CDS II, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Obstruction of Justice – Evidence Tampering, warrants for Failure to Appear, and two traffic related offenses. Porche was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $46,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Patrol Division for their outstanding work in this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of our staff for the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. This division remains ready to do what is necessary to keep the people of Terrebonne Parish safe, and we are very lucky to have them protecting our community.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY