Here are the top five crimes of 2024

While 2024 included lots of positive reports from the community, there were several sensational crimes that made their way into our morning news. Here are the Top 5 Crimes of 2024, as reported by the Times of Houma/Thibodaux:

NUMBER 5 – Fugitive Carrying Drugs Arrested After Jumping into Bayou Trying to Elude Deputies – May 23, 2024

Just after 4:30 p.m. on May 21, 2024, deputies received intelligence about Tyron Rainey, 34, of Gray traveling in the Thibodaux area. Rainey was wanted for numerous charges in Terrebonne Parish. Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle traveling northbound on LA Highway 308 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver initially failed to stop but eventually pulled into a parking lot. Upon stopping the vehicle, Rainey exited the car on the passenger side carrying a bag. He began to run from the scene and deputies followed. He tossed the bag on top of the roof of an apartment building before jumping into Bayou Lafourche. He was eventually taken into custody.

Deputies climbed up to retrieve the bag Rainey had been carrying and found several suspected narcotics including approximately 98 grams of heroin, 15 individually wrapped backs of marijuana, over 600 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and approximately $4,000 in cash. Read the full story at the link above.

NUMBER 4 – Houma Woman Arrested For Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile – April 2, 2024

On April 1, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned information in reference to a possible sexual relationship between a 31-year-old female, Heather Renee Billiot of Houma, and a juvenile male over the age of 15, while investigating a connected complaint. The information identified Billiot as the perpetrator, and also indicated that she was sexually involved with a male juvenile. Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were made aware of the information, and began an investigation into the allegations, which was confirmed through interviews of Billiot and the juvenile. Read the full story at the link above.

NUMBER 3 – HPD Concludes 2-month-long Investigation for Illegal Narcotic Sales with Arrest – November 14, 2024

On November 13th, 2024 agents with the Houma Police Dept. Narcotics Division along with Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police Investigations, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division concluded a two-month-long investigation for illegal narcotics sales in the Mechanicville area

During this investigation Agents were able to prove that the illegal sale of narcotics was coming from 505 Ashlawn Drive. A search warrant was then secured for both Ashlawn Drive along with a search warrant for 4919 Shrimpers Row. After Quincey was taken into custody agents then executed the search warrants at both Ashlawn and Shrimpers Row and in yielded the following results combined.

During the search of the residences approximately over 4 pounds of Crack Cocaine, over 1 pound of Heroin, approximately 12 ounces of Marijuana , approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, 5 Hydrocodone pills, five handguns, Pyrex containers and blenders used, and digital scales. Quincey Mckinley was charged with Illegal Poss of a weapon in the presence of CDS, Illegal Poss of a stolen Firearm, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Obstruction of justice, Poss w/intent CDS I, Poss w/intent CDS I (Heroin), Poss CDS II (Hydrocodone), Poss w/ intent CDS II (Crack Cocaine), Poss of CDS II (Meth), and Three counts of Distribution of CDS II. Read the full story at the link above.

NUMBER 2 – Two Suspects Arrested in 2018 Missing Persons Case After Human Remains Discovered – April 9, 2024

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects connected with a 2018 Missing Persons case, which was recently determined to have resulted in the murder of Larondell Esko. Glen Paul Rodriguez, 37, of Houma, and Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle, 25, of Houma, have been arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice for their involvement in the investigation.

In March of 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Intelligence Division began a complete review of the initial investigation, which led to the discovery of additional information not known in the initial investigation. Investigators used the new information to complete interviews of people linked to the case, which also revealed additional evidence in the investigation. Investigators were able to substantiate the information through technological means, which led to the development of Glen Paul Rodriguez and Ashlee Bridget Cantrelle as persons of interest in Esko’s disappearance.

On April 5th and 6th, Investigators began a search of property located in the 5200 block of Bayouside Drive, which was linked to Rodriguez and Cantrelle at the time of the initial investigation. While searching the property, Investigators drained a small pond and discovered what appeared to be human remains, which are believed to belong to Larondell Esko. Investigators and Crime Scene personnel completed an in-depth search of the property which culminated in the discovery of additional evidence linked to the investigation. Read the full story at the link above.

NUMBER 1 – Houma Couple Arrested in Major Narcotics Bust: Children Rescued, Drugs Seized – April 2, 2024

On Monday, April 1st, the TPSO Narcotics Division, the TPSO Intelligence Unit, and the HPD Narcotics Unit completed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Honduras Street, in response to information of alleged drug activity in the home. When Agents and Investigators from both agencies entered the home, they located six children ranging from 4-12 years of age, who were left unattended by Banks and Maryland.

Authorities safely secured the occupants of the home before completing a search, where they located distribution amounts of prescription-based medication in multiple forms, heroin, marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia linked to distribution activities, along with more than $12,000 in cash.

Kendall Alexander Maryland, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS II, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS IV, Possession of CDS I, Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17 (6 counts), Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Anita Lynn Banks, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS II, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS IV, Possession of CDS I, Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17 (6 counts), Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Read the full story at the link above.