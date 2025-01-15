Homeless Houma man arrested in SVU case Involving 7-year-old victim

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Special Victim’s Unit(SVU) investigation, that surfaced in October of 2024. Eugis Paul Lirette Jr, now faces charges of Indecent Behavior with a juvenile, and Sexual Battery, for his involvement in the incident.

The Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into an incident that was reported to Authorities, when they discovered a 7-year-old victim identified Eugis Paul Lirette Jr. as the perpetrator. After a thorough review of the allegations, Authorities learned that Lirette was homeless, and his whereabouts were unknown. Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Lirette in connection with the investigation, as they continued their search for him.

Later, Eugis Lirette Jr. turned himself into the Houma Police Department, who assisted in the arrest for the outstanding warrant. Eugis P. Lirette Jr was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet has confirmed that this remains an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are unknown.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Houma Police Department for their assistance in the apprehension of this dangerous violator. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY