Houma man and woman arrested on Weapons and Narcotics Charges after late-night traffic stop

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man and woman, in connection with a traffic stop investigation. Shendrick Oneal Richard, 20, and Zaliyah Marie Richardson, 19, were arrested for Weapons and Narcotics-related offenses, in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, shortly before midnight, a TPSO Patrol Deputy encountered a vehicle parked in a secluded and dark part of the Bayou Country Sportsplex, after hours. The Deputy approached the vehicle, and encountered a male and female within the vehicle, who were clearly involved in the use of illegal narcotics, within the vehicle. The Deputy identified the female driver as Zaliyah Marie Richardson, and the male passenger identified himself as Jaylen Richardson, who both admitted to narcotics being within the vehicle.

Deputies later determined that the male suspect lied about his identity, and the suspect was positively identified as Shendrick Oneal Richard.

During the course of the investigation, Deputies completed a lawful search of the vehicle, which ended in Marijuana, a nicotine vape pen, and a firearm determined to be illegally altered into a fully automatic weapon, inside the vehicle. Due to the investigative findings, both occupants of the vehicle were immediately taken into custody by Authorities.

Deputies later arrested Shendrick Oneal Richard on charges of TPSO Curfew in Parks, Resisting an Officer by False Information, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Tobacco products, Handling of Machine Guns, and an outstanding arrest warrant unrelated to the investigation. Richard remains jailed on a $35,000.00 bond by local judges.

Deputies arrested Zaliyah Marie Richardson on charges of TPSO Curfew in Parks, TPSO Handicapped Parking Zone, Resisting an Officer by False Information, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Tobacco products, and Handling of Machine Guns. Richardson remains jailed on a $35,000.00 Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Patrol Division in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making our community a safer place.”