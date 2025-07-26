Houma man arrested after violent hammer attack in Schriever home

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man during a disturbance incident, that occurred at a Schriever home. Brian Joseph Guillotte, 49, was arrested on felony charges in connection with the investigation.

On July 22nd, shortly after 9 PM, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a home in Schriever, after reports of a male armed with a hammer attacking residents of the home, emerged. TPSO Patrol Deputies quickly arrived and found neighbors, holding a male suspect at gunpoint within the home. Deputies quickly disarmed those present, and a male suspect was taken into custody and identified as Brian Joseph Guillotte.

As Deputies continued their investigation, they quickly located two male victims at the scene who suffered from obvious signs of injury. Deputies learned that Guillotte entered the home armed with a hammer, and attacked an elderly male resident who suffered serious bodily injury. A second victim was found to be suffering from injuries, who confirmed the attacks by Guillotte. A short time later, neighbors heard the disturbance and came to the aid of both victims, ultimately holding Guillotte at gunpoint, until Deputies arrived.

Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division, as well as Crime Scene Detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation. While at the location, Detectives discovered a disturbing scene that contained evidence to substantiate information provided by the victim and witnesses.

Both victims were flown to an out of area hospital, due to the severity of the injuries sustained during the attack. An elderly male victim remains in serious condition, but is stable. The second victim received treatment for moderate injuries sustained during the attack, and was later released.

The identities of the victims are not being released, due to the nature of the investigation.

Brian Joseph Guillotte was taken into custody and later transported to a local hospital, where he was hospitalized with a medical issues unrelated to the incident. After his release, Guillotte was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts), and Home Invasion, where he remains jailed on a No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “All of the Divisions that responded to the scene did an incredible job investigating this disturbing incident. This incident could have ended much differently, if not for their quick response. I’m grateful for the job these very brave men and women do daily to protect this community. As always, we ask for peace and patience for those affected by this violent attack, and we will stand by the victims and their families to ensure justice is achieved in this case.”