Houma man arrested after wild stolen vehicle pursuit

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man is in custody, in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation, that occurred in the Ashland South neighborhood. Jamar A. Williams Sr, 32, of Houma was arrested on charges in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, shortly after 9:30 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, after reports of a vehicle being stolen surfaced. Deputies quickly arrived, and encountered witnesses in the area who reported to Authorities that a vehicle had been stolen, and the owner was chasing the suspect. Authorities were directed to Becky drive, where they briefly observed a male suspect flee into the wooded area, along with the stolen vehicle that was crashed into a ditch. The owner was located a short time later, and he provided important information to Deputies which confirmed the theft of the vehicle.

Deputies began to investigate the incident by locating video evidence from nearby residences, which proved vital to the outcome of the investigation. Deputies were also assisted by the Criminal Intelligence Division, who helped conduct a systematic search of the wooded tree line where the male suspect was seen, and a short time later, taken into custody.

Deputies identified the perpetrator as Jamar Anthony Williams Sr, who was discovered hiding in an encampment in the wooded area. At the time of his apprehension, Deputies were able to locate evidence, in the form of clothing and other items, that proved crucial to the case.

Williams was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, along with several outstanding felony warrants for an unrelated January 8, 2025, incident. Williams remains in custody on a $169,000 total bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the TPSO Patrol and Criminal Intelligence Divisions for their outstanding work in this case. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Our Deputies did an incredible job safely dealing with a very volatile situation, with a known violent offender. We are grateful that no one was injured as a result of the suspect’s reckless behavior. Our community is safer with this offender in custody.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY