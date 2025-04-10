Houma man arrested following disturbance at local bar

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on charges, stemming from reports of a disturbance, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Curtis Ross, 42, was arrested on several charges connected to the investigation.

On April 7 th , shortly before 2:00am, the TPSO received a report of disturbance taking place at a local Houma bar. While Deputies responded to the business, the caller provided information related to the suspect, which aided in a nearby Deputy locating the suspect and vehicle, a short time later. Deputies quickly identified the driver as Curtis Ross, who was detained in connection with the incident.

When Deputies arrived, they learned that the male suspect made threats involving a firearm during a disturbance with other patrons. Deputies located victims at the scene who fully cooperated with the investigation, and provided Authorities with information that a cellular device was missing from the business, which they believed was stolen by the male suspect.

Upon further investigation, Deputies completed a search of Ross and his vehicle, though no firearms were located. Deputies did locate a cellular device matching the description of the stolen phone, which was recovered from the pocket of Ross. Curtis Ross was arrested in connection with the investigation, and was found to be in violation of several traffic related offenses.

Curtis Ross, 42, was arrested on charges of Terrorizing/Menacing, Felony Theft, Driving under suspension, No vehicle insurance, and owner to secure registration. Ross was later transported to the Terrebonne parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains in custody on a $51,000.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the overall resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Patrol Division did an amazing job in this investigation and continue to do an incredible job providing safety to our community every day.”