Houma man arrested following vehicle chase and abuse incident, TPSO reports

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigative Divisions. Dennis Paul Bourgeois, 46, was arrested on multiple felony offenses for his involvement in the investigation.

On March 28th, shortly before 5:30 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were alerted to a possible disturbance that was taking place within a moving vehicle. Authorities quickly began searching for the vehicle, which was found a short time later. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which began driving erratically, leading Authorities on a brief chase. Ultimately, the vehicle stopped beyond the roadway, and the driver and victim were immediately taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed the identity of the driver as Dennis Paul Bourgeois, along with the victim, whose name is not

being released. Bourgeois and the victim were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Through further investigation, Detectives learned that the victim was threatened and beaten by Bourgeois, as a result of an argument. The victim provided details of severe abuse at the hands of Bourgeois, which included being handcuffed, struck in the head, threatened using a weapon that was pointed at her numerous times, all while being held against her will. Detectives were able to locate a substantial amount of evidence inside the vehicle, which linked Bourgeois to the abuse. Authorities were also able to recover a firearm which was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

During an interview, Bourgeois denied all of the accusations against him to Detectives. Detectives later arrested, Dennis Paul Bourgeois, on charges of Obstruction of Justice, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Domestic Abuse Battery. Bourgeois remains jailed on a No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Criminal Patrol, and Criminal Investigative Divisions, which directly affected the overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. I can’t say enough about how amazing our men and women are, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”