Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson after setting fire to home with wife and pet inside

On Behalf of the Houma Fire Department and State Fire Marshal Chief Ed Branch – State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies arrested a Houma man on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, for setting fire to a house with his wife and family pet inside.

Gregory Verrett, 69, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Simple Cruelty to Animals.

In the early morning hours of June 22, 2025, a fire was reported at a home in the 100 block of Prince Collins Street in Houma. Verrett’s wife and the family pet dog were inside the home at the time of the fire, both escaped safely.

Following a request for SFM deputies to investigate the fire, it was determined the fire was intentionally set. Through the investigation, Gregory Verrett was identified as the suspect.

The SFM would like to thank the Houma Fire Department for their extensive efforts to assist with closing this case.

Any information about this case, or any fire-related crime, can be shared with the SFM by calling our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or by submitting an online tip form on lasfm.org. All information can be shared anonymously.