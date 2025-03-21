Houma man arrested for charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (TPSO SVU). Codey Douglas Dupre, 28, was arrested on Felony charges, stemming from the investigation.

On March 20th, SVU Detectives learned of a Houma man that was communicating with a perceived minor child, age 15, via social media. The complainant provided information that the conversations turned inappropriate, which prompted the report to Authorities. SVU Detectives continued their investigation, which led them to the discovery of the suspect involved, who was identified as Codey Dupre. Detectives secured evidence of sexual related photographs that were sent by Dupre, during the conversations.

A short time later, SVU Detectives located Dupre during a traffic stop, and he was brought in for questioning. During the interview, Dupre admitted to sending inappropriate pictures, and made active plans to meet for sexual intercourse, with the knowledge that the perceived minor was 15 years old. At the end of the interview, Dupre was arrested for charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. Codey Dupre was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $75,000.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of SVU Detectives, who did an amazing job in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This type of case has unfortunately become all to common, as we continue to deal with the effects of social media and the victimization of our children. Our agency will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY