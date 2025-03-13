Houma man arrested for filing false carjacking report, assault, and evidence tampering

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with an alleged Attempted Carjacking investigation, which happened on February 27, at a local Houma gas station. Kason Boudreaux, 22, was arrested on felony charges, for his involvement in the incident.

On February 27, shortly before 6 PM, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Doctor Beatrous Road, where they learned of an alleged Carjacking Attempt that occurred at a local Houma gas station. Deputies met with the alleged victim, who was identified as Kason Boudreaux, 22, who provided information of the incident to Authorities. Boudreaux alleged that while giving an elderly male a ride to the Eastside of town, the pair pulled into a gas station, where the rider pulled a gun and held it to Boudreaux’s head and demanded the vehicle and money. Boudreaux told Authorities that he was able to disarm the male suspect of the gun, and armed himself with a knife until the male exited the vehicle.

As the investigation continued, Authorities obtained video evidence, which led to the development of the alleged suspect. Investigators brought the male in for questioning, who provided information in contrast to Boudreaux’s statement.

Authorities began to discover glaring inconsistencies in the information provided by Boudreaux, who was again brought in for questioning on March 11. During the interview, Boudreaux admitted to lying in his initial statement, and admitted to placing a knife to the male rider’s throat, forcing the male out of the vehicle.

Authorities placed Kason Boudreaux under arrest for charges of Criminal Mischief (Filing a False Police Report), Aggravated Assault, and Obstruction of Justice (Evidence Tampering). Boudreaux remains jailed on a $1,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division, as well as the assistance provided by the Intelligence Division. Sheriff Soignet said, “This is a puzzling incident, which could have ended in series injuries, or worse. I am grateful that this investigation ended in no injuries, and the arrest of the real suspect.”

