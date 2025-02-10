Houma man arrested for multiple weapons offenses after disturbance involving children

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a disturbance complaint investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Kahilan Kewan Nixon, 30, was arrested for multiple weapons related offenses as a result of his involvement in the incident.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on February 7, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to an address in the 400 block of Westside Blvd, after receiving calls of a disturbance involving a weapon, where multiple children were present. When Deputies arrived they located a female, along with 4 children under the age of 7, who were determined to be the victims of the disturbance. Deputies learned that the female victim and Nixon were involved in an argument over their children, which led to Nixon pointing a rifle and threatening to shoot the vehicle, while she and the children were inside. Deputies determined that Nixon left the scene, and a search of the surrounding area began.

As Deputies were in the area, Nixon was spotted close to the scene, but fled on foot as Deputies saw him carrying a weapon. Deputies chased Nixon, who was apprehended a short time later. Deputies also found the weapon that was thrown by Nixon during the chase. Through further investigation, Deputies were able to determine that the serial number on the weapon had been intentionally removed, to conceal identification.

Deputies later arrested Kahilan Kewan Nixon, 30, of Houma, on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm(5 counts), Obstruction of Justice/Evidence Tampering, Possession of a Firearm with an obliterated serial number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case. Nixon remains in custody at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $251,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. I can’t say enough about how amazing this Division is, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY