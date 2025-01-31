Houma man arrested for Second-Degree Rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a Sexual Assault investigation being conducted by Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Jose Alfonso Tapia-Ortiz, 53, was arrested on charges of Second-Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.

On January 15, 2025, shortly before 12:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to a local area hospital after reports of a Sexual Assault surfaced from an over 60-year-old victim, receiving medical treatment. The victim, who is not being identified, alleged that Jose Alfonso Tapia-Ortiz was responsible committing the Sexual Assault upon her, while inside a home in the 2600 block of Express Blvd.

The Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were called in to assume the investigation, and completed an in-depth interview with the victim. During the interview, Detectives learned that Ortiz transported the victim to the residence to look at a room for rent, inside the home. The victim provided Detectives with a series of disturbing details of a forced Sexual Assault upon her by the perpetrator, while inside the home. The victim sustained injuries that required hospitalization, as a result of the attack.

Detectives made numerous attempts to locate Jose Alfonso Tapia-Ortiz, whose whereabouts remained unknown, until last night, shortly before 8:30 pm, when Authorities located Ortiz near his home.

Jose Alfonso Tapia-Ortiz was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a charge of Second-Degree Rape. Ortiz remains in custody on a $250,000.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is extremely proud of the investigative efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division and Special Victim’s Unit in solving and arresting this violent offender. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. I remain passionate about protecting the people of our community, and our investigators will continue to do what is necessary to bring all offenders to justice.”