Heroin, meth, and cash seized in multi-agency Houma narcotics bust

On June 25, 2025, Agents of the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division, along with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations- RAC Houma, and the Louisiana State Police- Criminal Investigations Division Houma Field Office conducted an enforcement operation, as part of our extensive investigation into an illegal narcotics distributor in the Mechanicville area.

During our investigation, we obtained valid information and evidence that proved Terrell Patterson was distributing heroin out of 102 Acklen Ave. Based on our investigation, we obtained arrest warrants on Terrell.

At around noon today, Agents from the above-stated agencies closed out a portion of our extensive investigation into Terrell Patterson. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on Terrell Patterson, where he was detained and arrested for the arrest warrants that included multiple counts of Distribution of Heroin and Transactions involving Proceeds derived from Drug Sales.

Once Terrell was arrested, we executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 102 Acklen Ave. As a result of today’s operation, we seized approximately 5.9 oz (ounces) of Methamphetamine (Street value of $9,000), CDS IV prescription pills, approximately 4 oz of Heroin/Fentanyl (Street value of $6,000), and several items of drug paraphernalia indicative of packaging and weighing illegal narcotics. We also obtained Terrell’s assets, which will be reviewed and investigated by our section.

The Houma Police Dept. Narcotics Division would like to thank Homeland Security Investigations- RAC Houma, the Louisiana State Police- Criminal Investigations Division, Houma Field Office, and Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division for their assistance throughout the investigation.