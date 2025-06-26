Houma man arrested on multiple Felony Charges in disturbing domestic violence case, involving firearms and underage witnesses

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man during a Domestic Violence Investigation, which surfaced around 12:00pm, on Tuesday. Elijah Franklin Sr, 28, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for a multitude of felony-related offenses involving a firearm.

On June 24th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to a residence in the 4100 block of Southdown Mandalay Road, in response to a Domestic Violence complaint. As Deputies responded, a victim called the Sheriff’s Office and made allegations that she was being held against her will by a male boyfriend, who was identified as Elijah Franklin Sr.

The victim provided further information that Franklin threatened her with a firearm prior to departing the residence in a vehicle. When Deputies arrived, they observed Franklin arriving at the residence, and immediately contacted him in connection with the case.

Further investigation led Deputies to make contact with an adult female victim, who is not being identified at this time, who suffered obvious signs of abuse to her body, visible to Deputies. As Deputies spoke with the victim, she provided a series of disturbing details of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Franklin, to include being beaten with a handgun, stabbed with a fork, and choked to the point where she fell unconscious. The victim identified 2 additional adult female victims, linked to Franklin, who were forced to live at the home, with 6 minor children who witnessed the abuse.

Amidst the disturbing allegations, Franklin was detained in connection with the investigation. A short time later, Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were called in to assume the case, and began a concentrated investigation. During the course of the investigation, Detectives received startling details of abuse outline by the adult victims. Detectives were able to confirm that a recent incident with a female victim, resulted in Franklin firing a shot at her, at close range, within the home.

Elijah Franklin Sr. was taken into custody and arrested on charges of Attempted 2 nd Degree Murder, Second Degree Battery, Domestic Abuse by Strangulation, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, Domestic Abuse Battery, Cruelty to Juveniles (6 counts), False Imprisonment when the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon, and False Imprisonment asn a Crime of Violence (3 counts). Franklin remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $700,000.00 bond by local judges.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation, and additional charges against Elijah Franklin Sr are very likely. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and families, as well as all involved in this investigation. Our Patrol Division and Detectives did an incredible job investigating this troubling case, and we are grateful that we are able to help create a level of safety for the victims and children. I am confident that our Detectives will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that justice is brought to this dangerous offender.”