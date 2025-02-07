Houma man arrested on Three Counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile involving autistic child under 9

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on charges, stemming from reports of abuse, that was investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kaleb Nathaniel Starnes, 27, was arrested on charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile in connection with the incident.

On February 5, shortly before 11 p.m., the TPSO received a call from a concerned family member, who reported a series of physical abuse upon a mother and her child. Deputies met with the caller, who provided information and evidence of physical abuse to an autistic child under the age of 9, at the hands of Kaleb Nathaniel Starnes. During the course of the investigation, Deputies discovered information to support substantial abuse taking place within the home of the suspect, against at least two separate people.

Deputies were able to review the video evidence associated with several incidents, which substantiated the abuse.

The Special Victim’s Unit(SVU) were called in to assist with the investigation, and a preliminary interview of a person connected to the case was completed. Deputies quickly located Kaleb Nathaniel Starnes at his home, and was taken into custody. Starnes was brought in for questioning, and adamantly denied committing abusive actions toward anyone in the home.

Kaleb Nathaniel Starnes was arrested and charged with three counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile, and was transported to the Terrebonne parish Criminal Justice Complex. Starnes remains in custody at this time on a $30,000.00 bond by local judges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are unknown at this time. The victim’s in this investigation are not being identified, but are safe.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and assistance from the SVU, which directly affected the overall resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Patrol Division and Detectives did an amazing job in this investigation and removed a very violent offender from our streets.”

