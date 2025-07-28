Houma man charged with 1,000 counts of child pornography following State Police investigation

In January 2025, Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) began an investigation targeting individuals who were downloading, possessing, and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) via the internet in the state of Louisiana.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 51-year-old David Stevens Jr. of Houma.

As the investigation progressed, LSP SVU investigators identified an IP address linked to Stevens at his residence in Houma that was downloading CSAM. As a result, a warrant for his arrest was obtained through the Terrebonne Parish 32nd Judicial District Court.

On July 28, 2025, Stevens, who was already in custody at the Terrebonne Parish Justice Complex due to a separate agency arrest, was charged with 1,000 counts of LA RS 14:81.1 – Pornography Involving Juveniles. This case remains under investigation.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor through investigative partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and through public education.

The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.