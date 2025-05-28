Houma men arrested after high-speed chase; guns, drugs, and cash seized

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a pair of Houma men, who fled from Deputies and Louisiana State Police during an attempted traffic stop. Jaylen Christopher Raymond, 22, and Leroy Jackson Jr., 28, were arrested and jailed in Terrebonne Parish on multiple charges, connected to the incident.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 26 th , Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies were called to the area of Monarch Drive in Houma, after learning that a vehicle owner watched as her vehicle was stolen from her residence. When Deputies arrived, the victim provided vital information about the stolen vehicle, which was provided to Law Enforcement personnel throughout the Parish.

A short time later, Agents with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division spotted the stolen vehicle travelling on Alma Street, and received help from a Louisiana State Police (LSP) Trooper who was also searching for the vehicle. As LSP and Agents attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed through local neighborhoods. The driver travelled to the area of Prince Collins Street, where the vehicle abruptly stopped and both offenders fled on foot.

Both offenders were apprehended a short time later by Agents, Troopers, and Deputies. Both suspects were cleared by medical staff due to the nature of the arrest.

During the investigation, Agents were able to confirm that Raymond was the driver of the stolen vehicle, and Jackson was the front seat passenger. At the time of Jackson’s capture, Authorities found him to be in possession of a loaded weapon concealed on his person, along with illegal narcotics packaged for street level sale, and cash. Authorities also confirmed that Jackson is a convicted felon through the State of Louisiana, for a previous gun related conviction in 2022.

Agents arrested Leroy Jackson Jr. on charges of Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal possession of Stolen Things, Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I, Resisting an Officer, and Transaction involving proceeds from Drug Offenses. Leroy Jackson Jr. remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $150,000 bond, by local judges.

Jaylen Christopher Raymond was arrested on charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, along with outstanding warrants, in an unrelated case. Jaylen Christopher Raymond remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $70,000 bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the actions of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Patrol Divisions, for their quick response and apprehension of these dangerous offenders. Sheriff Soignet would also like to personally thank the Louisiana State Police for their assistance in this investigation.

Sheriff Soignet said, “I am incredibly grateful that we have such an incredibly close connection to our Public Safety Partners in and around our Parish! This is yet another example of what we can accomplish when Law Enforcement agencies work together as one.”