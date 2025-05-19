Houma Police Department makes arrest following pursuit and narcotics discovery

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a patrol officer with the Houma Police Department was conducting routine patrol in the area of Howard Avenue and North Van Avenue when the officer observed a vehicle exiting a parking lot at Howard Avenue and Payne Street without its headlamps or tail lamps activated.

Upon initiating a traffic stop, the driver accelerated, refusing to comply, and proceeded toward LA 24 Main Street. A brief pursuit ensued, culminating in a collision when the vehicle struck a light pole at the intersection of East and Main Street. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers engaged in pursuit and, following an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect was subdued using a taser and taken into custody.

Upon returning to the suspect’s vehicle, officers discovered a large quantity of a substance appearing to be crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect was identified as Van Eugene Vessell (B/M) and was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, headlamp violation (motor vehicles, motorcycles, and motor-driven cycles), and outstanding warrants.

Vessell received medical attention following his arrest and was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was booked and housed.

The Houma Police Department remains committed to maintaining safety and security within the community and encourages residents to report any suspicious activity.