Houma Police seek suspect in fatal New Year’s Day shooting

On January 1st, 2025, at approximately 1:22 p.m. the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Bryant Street.As officers arrived, a 31-year-old victim identified as Tyson Vincent was located at the scene and suffering from multiple gunshots. Despite all lifesaving attempts the victim died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators determined that at the time of the shooting the victim was seated in the drivers’ seat of his white Crown Victoria when he was approached by a male and female suspect identified as Joseph Paul Williams 27 years old and Aja Rittenhouse 20 years old. For reasons unknown Williams shot the victim multiple times and fled the area.

Rittenhouse was located, taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of Principal to Second Degree Murder.

As of the time of this press release Joseph Williams has not been located and a warrant for the charge of Second-Degree Murder has been issued for his arrest.

The motive has not been determined and this investigation is ongoing, and further details may be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.