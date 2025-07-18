Houma woman arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 8-year-old

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma woman, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office.

Heaven Elizabeth Rodrigue, 18, was arrested on charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Oral Sexual Battery, in connection with the investigation.

Last night, shortly before 11pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of an alleged sexual encounter between an 18-year-old female, and an 8-year-old male. Deputies responded to the home, and learned that the victim admitted to a sexual encounter with the suspect, identified as Heaven Rodrigue, who was present in the home.

SVU Detectives were called in to investigate, and during an interview, the victim told Authorities detailed information of the sexual encounter. Detectives brought Heaven Rodrigue in for questioning, where she admitted to the allegations.

Heaven Elizabeth Rodrigue was arrested on charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Oral Sexual Battery. Rodrigue was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains jailed on a $150,000 bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim in this case is not being released due to the nature of the investigation.

Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. Our Deputies and Detectives did an amazing job bringing a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. Our staff will continue to do what is necessary to protect our children and community.”