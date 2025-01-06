HPD reports Bomb Threat at Ellender Memorial High School

January 5, 2025
January 5, 2025

In the early morning hours of January 6, 2025, the Houma Police Department received information regarding a bomb threat at Ellender Memorial High School.


 

Investigators from our agency responded to the campus and searched the campus for anything suspicious. Investigators will be following up to determine the origin of the threat.

 

Further information may be released at a later date and time. For more information, please visit the Houma Police Department on Facebook or call (985) 858-5100.

Houma Police Department - Press Release
