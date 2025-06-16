HPD Shooting Investigation leads to arrest of 19-Year-Old Suspect

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Houma Police Department responded to Terrebonne General Medical Center after a victim arrived suffering from a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim had been transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Amad Vincent Jr.

Preliminary findings revealed that earlier in the evening, the victim and Amad were involved in a physical altercation on the west side of Houma. Later that night, the victim was brought to a relative’s residence of Amad on the east side of Houma. As the victim arrived, Amad reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim was later transported to a hospital outside of the area, where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

As a result of the investigation, Amad Vincent Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

3 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 count of Illegal Use of a Weapon

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

1 count of Simple Battery

Additionally, Amad was booked on an outstanding warrant for Simple Burglary related to a separate incident within the Houma city limits. He is currently being held at the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a total bond of $900,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department.