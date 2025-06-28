Investigation results in arrest of Houma man for multiple counts of child sexual abuse material

In December of 2024, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP/SVU) began an investigation into the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, which resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Kraig Thibodeaux of Houma.

The case was initiated after the LSP/SVU received a cyber-tip from Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation regarding the sexual exploitation of minors. The tip included information about a social media account containing and distributing multiple videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On June 26, 2025, investigators with LSP/SVU, the LSP Criminal Investigations Division – Houma Field Office, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed search and arrest warrants at Thibodeaux’s residence in the Bayou Blue community. Thibodeaux was arrested and charged with five counts of LA RS 14:81.1 – Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 and one count of

LA RS 14:81.1 – Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was processed into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. This case remains under investigation.

LSP/SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor through investigative partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and through public education. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting la-safe.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.