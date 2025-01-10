Investigation results in Negligent Homicide Arrest Warrant for driver in fatal Lafourche Parish crash

On December 17, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Perez Lane. The crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall of Thibodaux, LA.

The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2023 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA Hwy 20. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as 24-year-old Kyren Lacy of Thibodaux, recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone. As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the on coming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. Troop C was later notified that Hall, who was a passenger in the Kia Sorrento, succumbed to his injuries from the crash after being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers and LSP Detectives continued the investigation into the crash and through investigative means were able to identify the Dodge Charger and determine that Lacy was driving at the time of the crash. As a result of the investigation, Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Lacy through the Lafourche Parish 17th Judicial Court for LA RS 14:32 negligent homicide, LA RS 14:100 felony hit and run, and LA RS 14:99 reckless operation of a vehicle. Troopers are in communication with Lacy and his legal representation to turn himself in.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

TROOP C ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

December 20, 2024

Driver, Passenger Succumb to Injuries in Separate Crashes

St. James Parish – On December 5, 2024, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 18 just west of Louisiana Highway 3219. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 20-year-old Shonta’jia Gibson of Prairieville.

The preliminary investigation found Gibson was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima east on LA Hwy 18. At the same time, a 2020 Toyota Camry was traveling west. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the center line and struck the Toyota head-on.

Gibson was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was restrained and sustained moderate injures. Both drivers were transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment. Troop C was later notified that Gibson had succumbed to her injuries on December 14, 2024. This crash remains under investigation.



Lafourche Parish – On December 17, 2024, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Perez Lane. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south on LA Hwy 20 entered the northbound lane in an attempt to overtake other vehicles while in a marked No Passing Zone. At the same time, a northbound vehicle came to a stop to avoid a collision with the passing vehicle. A 2017 Kia Cadenza, also traveling north, swerved left to avoid the stopped vehicle but crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.

The drivers of the Cadenza and Sorento, along with Hall, the front passenger in the Sorento, were properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment. Troop C was later notified that Hall succumbed to his injuries on December 17, 2024. This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers are working to gather more information about the passing vehicle and its driver.

