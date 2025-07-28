Joint investigation leads to arrest of Houma man for sexual exploitation of a minor

In July 2025, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU), Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation into the sexual exploitation of minors, which resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Jacob Parfait of Houma.

As the investigation progressed, Parfait made plans to travel from his residence in Houma to Grand Isle with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse with a minor.

On July 25, 2025, LSP SVU detectives, assisted by of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested Parfait at his residence for one count each of LA RS 14:81.3 – Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, LA RS 14:81 – Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and LA RS 27:14:80 – Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Parfait was processed into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the above charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor through investigative partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and through public education.

The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting la-safe.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.