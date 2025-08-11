Jury convicts Jonathan Carter in Mardi Gras season double homicide

On Friday, August 8, 2025, a Terrebonne Parish jury convicted Jonathan Carter of two counts of First Degree Murder. The trial started with jury selection on August 5. This case involved the brutal slaying of Daniel Simmons, III and Meiko Johnson.

On February 2, 2024, Mr. Simmons and Ms. Johnson, who were domestic partners, arrived at their house at 314 Willowdale Drive in Gray at approximately 11:44 PM. Shortly thereafter, Jonathan Carter ambushed the couple and shot and killed both victims in their front yard. It is believed that Simmons was shot first multiple times with a high capacity assault rifle and then Johnson was killed while trying to flee. It was also believed that this was a revenge killing by Jonathan Carter as he and Simmons had an argument earlier in the evening while waiting for the Hercules parade at the parking lot commonly referred to as the “That Stanley” lot on Main Street before downtown Houma. Video evidence and other information indicated that Carter had arrived at the lot with other people in a different vehicle. He later took items out of that vehicle and placed it in Simmons truck. Later in the evening, the items, admitted by Jonathan Carter to be a gun and money, went missing and were not located. Apparently, Carter blamed Simmons for the loss of his items and that led to the heated argument between the two that had to eventually be broken up by police on site.

Carter left the parking lot with his cousin, Damion Carter, who drove him to a residence on Lake Long Drive where Jonathan Carter was residing with a girlfriend, Sidney Lee. After their arrival, Jonathan Carter asked Damion Carter for a ride to Gray, purportedly to go to a friend’s house. Well before the murders, Damion Carter dropped off Jonathan Carter in Gray on Highway 316 (Bayou Blue Road) near the St. Louis Canal bridge. Damion Carter then went to a family members’ house in Thibodaux. After the murders, Jonathan Carter called Damion Carter for a ride. Damion came back to Gray and picked up Jonathan Carter on Bon Jovi Drive off of Bayou Blue ByPass Road. On the way back to the residence on Lake Long in lower Bayou Blue, Jonathan Carter threatened Damion Carter to keep quiet about bringing him and dropping him off in the area near Willowdale Drive.

Special thanks goes to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, particularly Dets. Joey Quinn, Richard Hunter, Travis Sanford, Ryan Trosclair, Toby Fanguy and Jennifer Guidry. Their tireless efforts made it possible for the prosecution to place together all of the pieces of the puzzle that led to the conviction.