Juvenile arrested after high-speed chase and canal crash in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a juvenile from Houma, who lead Deputies on a brief chase, in the area of La Hwy 311. The juvenile male was arrested on charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Flight from an Officer, in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday morning, July 15, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was alerted to a Theft of a Motor Vehicle incident from a local Houma apartment complex. Deputies met with the victim, who provided identifying details about the vehicle to Authorities, and confirmed the vehicle was stolen during the early morning hours.

A few hours later, Deputies were alerted to the vehicle, allegedly being spotted in the area of Hwy 311 and La Hwy 90. Nearby Detectives responded to the area, and subsequently located the vehicle travelling southbound on La Hwy 311 near Bull Run Road. As Detectives attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then attempted to evade Deputies by driving erratically on La Hwy 311, at a continued high rate of speed, before careening into a canal near Westside Blvd Extension and Hwy 311. The vehicle quickly became partially submerged in the canal, and Authorities quickly observed the driver to be having trouble staying afloat in the water. Without a second thought, a Narcotics Agent who arrived on scene to assist, jumped into the water and saved the male suspect from a potential drowning.

The male suspect was successfully removed from the water, and was taken into custody without incident. Authorities were able to identify the suspect as a 15-year-old male, whose identity is not being released in connection with the investigation. The juvenile received medical treatment at the scene, and was uninjured as a result of the crash or apprehension.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile in the presence of concerned relatives, where he admitted to stealing the vehicle. Detectives later placed the suspect under arrest for charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The juvenile was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex, where he was jailed in connection with the incident.

Sheriff Soignet praised the work of the Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detectives, and Agents who arrived on scene to assist. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “Our Staff did an amazing job during a very dangerous situation, and I am proud to lead such a dedicated and brave group of individuals. This situation did not need to happen, and the actions of this offender brought the encounter to a different level of safety. Our community is safer with this suspect in custody.”