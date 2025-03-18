Labadieville man charged with theft and burglary in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a man for an incident involving theft and burglary in the Thibodaux area. Terry Hebert Jr., 37, of Labadieville was arrested on Friday.

On February 28, 2025, deputies responded to a Thibodaux business where several large brass bearings had been stolen. Through investigation, detectives learned someone broke into a building on the property and took control of a forklift. They drove the forklift outside to where the bearings were located and loaded them onto a truck.

Through investigation, detectives developed Hebert as the suspect. They also learned he had sold the bearings to a scrap dealer for over $9,000.

On March 14, detectives located Hebert and spoke with him about the crimes. He admitted to his involvement. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on charges of felony theft and simple burglary. He was released the following day after posting bail in the amount of $100,000.