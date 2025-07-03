Lafourche Correctional Officer fired, arrested on child sex charges

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the dismissal and arrest of a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional officer on Thursday. Luke Vizier, 26, of Cut Off was terminated upon his arrest.

On June 26, 2025, an investigation began after a complaint was filed with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to allegations Vizier had sexual contact with a juvenile in April 2023 – approximately one year prior to his employment at LPSO.

Vizier was placed on administrative leave when the investigation began pending the outcome. Then on Thursday, July 3, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. Detectives made contact with Vizier on Thursday afternoon, and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $150,000.

Vizier’s employment with the sheriff’s office lasted just under 15 months and ended upon his arrest. He had been assigned as a correctional officer at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Detectives say the investigation is continuing.